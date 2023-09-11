100,000 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Purchased by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Perion Network makes up 2.1% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Perion Network by 21.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after buying an additional 215,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.50. 120,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

