Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 190,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,549,000. Seagen accounts for about 5.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.24. The company had a trading volume of 886,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $439,190.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,658,356.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,619 shares of company stock worth $4,872,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

