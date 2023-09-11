Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,134 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 2.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $74,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.30. 292,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,197. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.94.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
