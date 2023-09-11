Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $141.58 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the period. Pentair makes up about 3.8% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Pentair worth $141,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,382. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

