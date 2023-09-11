Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Reduced by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,894,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559,936 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises 4.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $152,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after acquiring an additional 810,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,117,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $19.69. 428,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

