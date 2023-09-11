Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Position Boosted by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,631 shares during the quarter. Douglas Elliman comprises 1.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Elliman

In related news, CEO Howard M. Lorber acquired 50,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,248,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,794,641.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer acquired 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard M. Lorber bought 50,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,248,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,794,641.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,954 shares of company stock valued at $176,103. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DOUG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.48. 112,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $219.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.24. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.13 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Articles

