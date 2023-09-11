Potrero Capital Research LLC Buys 38,433 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Zuora makes up about 6.9% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Zuora worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Zuora Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. 361,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $117,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,401 shares of company stock worth $1,503,452. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

