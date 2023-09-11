Potrero Capital Research LLC Sells 8,032 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lowered its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. ON24 makes up about 1.4% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ON24 worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 375,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 375,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 12,189 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $99,706.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,704,013.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,123. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 117,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.22.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

