Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires Shares of 99,274 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Bel Fuse comprises 2.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

BELFB traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. 59,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,026. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

