Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 393.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,839 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for approximately 3.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,065. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

