Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,707 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 5.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Fortive worth $189,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $78.00. 500,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,392. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

