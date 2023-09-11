Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires New Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 861,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up 11.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Topgolf Callaway Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODG shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

MODG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

