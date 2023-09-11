Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.