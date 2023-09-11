Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. US Foods makes up approximately 2.2% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

USFD traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $39.31. 477,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

