Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Get Our Latest Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $43.47. 1,972,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,659. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.