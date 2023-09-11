16,797 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.15. 821,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

