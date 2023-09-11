Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE AYX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $36.05. 947,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,186. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

