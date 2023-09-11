BlueSpruce Investments LP Has $576.20 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BlueSpruce Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 545,662 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 10.4% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $576,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,539. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average of $204.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

