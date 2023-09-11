Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 844,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

