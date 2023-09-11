Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 603 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $830.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $772.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $772.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

