Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. 154,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,292. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

