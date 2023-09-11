Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,900. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

