Delphia USA Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

