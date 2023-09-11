Delphia USA Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. 80,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,296. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNK

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.