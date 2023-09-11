Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.23. 106,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

