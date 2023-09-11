48,104 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $22,467,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,112,280.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,292. The stock has a market cap of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.25). Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

