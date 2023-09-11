Karen Phin Buys 20,000 Shares of Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBLGet Free Report) insider Karen Phin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$43,800.00 ($28,258.06).

Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

