Karen Phin Buys 20,000 Shares of Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Karen Phin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$43,800.00 ($28,258.06).
Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.
About Omni Bridgeway
