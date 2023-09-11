Craig Laslett Acquires 75,000 Shares of Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) Stock

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Laslett acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$79,800.00 ($51,483.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

