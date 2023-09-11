JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,032 shares of company stock worth $2,353,485. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $420.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

