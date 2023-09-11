Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

