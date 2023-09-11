Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. BOKF NA bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPB stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.04. 134,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,487. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

