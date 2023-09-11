Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 1,400 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,177,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 114.62% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

