UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE PATH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,141. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

