SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.78. 314,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,130. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

