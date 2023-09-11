Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $2.97 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.56. 767,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,845. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

