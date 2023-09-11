Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lowered by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after buying an additional 1,736,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $68,520,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KGI Securities lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. 1,935,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

