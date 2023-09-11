Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 524,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,866. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $170.87 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day moving average is $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

