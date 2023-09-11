Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 53,400 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 33.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. 2,800,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.