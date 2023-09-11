Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Roblox comprises about 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,875 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.76. 3,901,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

