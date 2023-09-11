Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,810. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

