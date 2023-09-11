Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

S&P Global stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.25. The company had a trading volume of 357,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

