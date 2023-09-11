TCW Group Inc. Has $148.55 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $148,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $3,180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $10,359,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $226,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $552.62 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

