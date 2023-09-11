Centerstone Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Centerstone Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for approximately 1.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,724. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.