Centerstone Investors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 2.6% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 136.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $22,270,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.2 %

BC traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.74. 591,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

