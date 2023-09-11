Centerstone Investors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centerstone Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 3.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after buying an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

