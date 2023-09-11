Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 58,565 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58,565 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $444.74. 1,339,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

