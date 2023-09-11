Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Corton Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $21.51 on Monday, reaching $270.01. 90,968,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,832,703. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $857.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.