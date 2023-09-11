Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $444.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

