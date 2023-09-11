Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 28,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 112.4% in the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 23,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,400,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total value of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $602.40. 342,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,954. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

