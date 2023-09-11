Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $557.28. 833,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,809. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.74 and its 200-day moving average is $436.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $254.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.